Addison Rae sparks controversy with Praying bikini

Image from @praying on Instagram

Addison Rae has sparked an online controversy with her collaboration with Adidas x Praying.

The post (not above) which has since been removed from the influencers social media channels features a bikini inspired by the Holy Trinity.

Debate has broke out online with some saying it is ‘disrespectful’ and ‘blasphemous’ while others are commenting that there a more serious issues taking place in the world.

The swimwear (photographed above) is a part of the under the brand Praying and was released with the summer 2020 collection.