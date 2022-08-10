Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Addison Rae sparks controversy with Praying bikini

Image from @praying on Instagram 

Addison Rae has sparked an online controversy with her collaboration with Adidas x Praying.

The post (not above) which has since been removed from the influencers social media channels features a bikini inspired by the Holy Trinity.

Debate has broke out online with some saying it is ‘disrespectful’ and ‘blasphemous’ while others are commenting that there a more serious issues taking place in the world.

The swimwear (photographed above) is a part of the  under the brand Praying and was released with the summer 2020 collection.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening, News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday August 10th

10 August 2022
bikini scandal
Entertainment

Addison Rae sparks controversy with Praying bikini

10 August 2022
coyles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Raphoe supermarket warns against knife sale scam

10 August 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening, News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday August 10th

10 August 2022
bikini scandal
Entertainment

Addison Rae sparks controversy with Praying bikini

10 August 2022
coyles
Audio, News, Top Stories

Raphoe supermarket warns against knife sale scam

10 August 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 August 2022
gorsefire.
Audio, News, Top Stories

High fire risk warning issued for Donegal

10 August 2022
@RobinGrainger
Entertainment

Comedian goes ahead with show with only one audience member

10 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube