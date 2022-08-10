Business Matters Ep 104 – Carmel Munroe & Kristine Reynolds

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to business development manager with Bibby Financial Services, Carmel Munroe. Carmel worked with Ulster Bank in the North West for over 30 years and is enjoying her new role with Bibby which she took up back in March.

Ciaran will also be talking all things business awards with Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce President, Kristine Reynolds. The deadline for entries and nominations for the 2022 Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce Business Awards is Saturday, August 20th. This year’s awards will be presented at a gala ball on Friday, November 11th, in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Listen back here: