Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Abbott announces new jobs and further investment in Donegal

 

Donegal Town based US medtech giant Abbott Laboratories has announced additional jobs for Donegal.

Abbott will invest in new equipment for its Donegal Diabetes Care site and is to construct a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kilkenny, representing a combined investment of €440 million and creating 1,000 jobs between the two sites.

The new jobs will be in the areas of engineering, quality control, medical device manufacturing and other science-based areas.

The company specialises in high tech diabetes monitoring devices.

The FreeStyle Libre flash glucose monitoring system gives people with diabetes the freedom to monitor their glucose level without the pain of routine fingerpicks1.

With just a quick scan of the reader over the sensor, users can see a complete picture2 of their glucose levels including the current glucose reading, 8-hour history and trend arrow, showing if their glucose level is going up, down or staying steady.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the Abbott jobs announcement for Donegal and says this is an extremely positive move for the county and surrounding areas..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Abbot
Audio, News, Top Stories

Abbott announces new jobs and further investment in Donegal

12 August 2022
The scene in the Guildhall square during Tuesday's O'Neill's Foyle Cup opening ceremony.
News, Top Stories

Bid for Derry and Strabane to host Eurovision did not proceed

12 August 2022
e8e4cd09-495f-4ec0-873a-eaad1b276bda
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘No climbing’ signage erected on Bad Eddie

12 August 2022
Noah Donohoe
News, Top Stories

Rally taking place in Belfast over PII Certificate in Noah Donohoe case

12 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Abbot
Audio, News, Top Stories

Abbott announces new jobs and further investment in Donegal

12 August 2022
The scene in the Guildhall square during Tuesday's O'Neill's Foyle Cup opening ceremony.
News, Top Stories

Bid for Derry and Strabane to host Eurovision did not proceed

12 August 2022
e8e4cd09-495f-4ec0-873a-eaad1b276bda
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘No climbing’ signage erected on Bad Eddie

12 August 2022
Noah Donohoe
News, Top Stories

Rally taking place in Belfast over PII Certificate in Noah Donohoe case

12 August 2022
beach clean
News, Top Stories

Donegal volunteers being sought for 2022 Big Beach Clean

12 August 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Views and Obituaries – Thursday August 11th

11 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube