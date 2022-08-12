Abbott announces new jobs and further investment in Donegal

Donegal Town based US medtech giant Abbott Laboratories has announced additional jobs for Donegal.

Abbott will invest in new equipment for its Donegal Diabetes Care site and is to construct a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kilkenny, representing a combined investment of €440 million and creating 1,000 jobs between the two sites.

The new jobs will be in the areas of engineering, quality control, medical device manufacturing and other science-based areas.

The company specialises in high tech diabetes monitoring devices.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the Abbott jobs announcement for Donegal and says this is an extremely positive move for the county and surrounding areas..