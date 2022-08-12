Bid for Derry and Strabane to host Eurovision did not proceed

The number of cities hoping to host Eurovision next year will be whittled down this morning.

Belfast, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and Sheffield are among the list to have entered bids.

It was previously suggested by Alderman Derek Hussey that Derry City and Strabane District Council submit a bid to hold the Eurovision in the area, however, the bid did not proceed.

Song Contest organisers decided the tradition to hold it in the winning nation couldn’t happen this year – because of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.