Buying property is long term solution to student accommodation crisis

The ATU student Union has submitted a request for a capital grant to be used to buy property in a bid to combat the student accommodation crisis.

A large number of students have been unable to secure permanent accommodation for the college year ahead and it is feared that many students may be forced to drop out of defer.

ATU Student Union President, Edward Grant says the potential of buying new property would alleviate the problem long term, however, temporary measures are desperately needed for next month…