There are calls for water safety training to be made compulsory in every school.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway says children need to have general knowledge of the dangers of currents and understand water terminology like undertows, high tides and rip tides.

It comes as families flock to beaches, lakes, rivers and canals due to the good weather.

Speaking on today’s nine til noon show, Senator Conway says water safety should be a crucial component of education…