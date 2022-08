Finn Harps travel to the UCD Bowl to take on UCD in a vital Premier Division game tonight.

Harps are two points ahead of the students, who are bottom of the table, with 11 games to go.

Former Harps captain Keith Cowan says Harps got a confidence booster with their 3-0 win over Drogheda last week.

The game will be broadcast live on Highland from 7.40 pm with commentary from Oisin Langan and Declan Boyle.