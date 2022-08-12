Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rally taking place in Belfast over PII Certificate in Noah Donohoe case

A rally is being held tomorrow in Belfast against the granting of a Public Interest Immunity Certificate in the case of Noah Donohoe.

The 14 year old went missing in June 2020 and his body was discovered in a storm drain six days later.

The Truth and Justice for Noah Donohoe rally will be held at Belfast City Hall tomorrow at 1pm.

It follows recent rallies across the North including outside the PSNI station in Strabane, the hometown of Noah Donohoe’s mother, Fiona.

The British Secretary of State has been heavily criticised for his decision to issue the PII.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy has vowed to write to the Secretary of State, to ask that the decision be reversed.

Councillor Duffy believes it is vitally important that Fiona Donohoe and her family and friends receive the full truth.

An inquest into the teenager’s death is expected to take place in November.

