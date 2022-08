The rising cost of living could lead to more workers returning to the office this winter to avoid high energy costs.

Latest CSO figures show energy and utility prices increased by 48 percent in the past year.

Overall, consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent for the second month in a row – remaining at a 38 year high.

Managing Director of Futurewise, Peter Cosgrove, says remote workers will be looking to manage their costs this winter: