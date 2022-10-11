Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Family miss out on school bus ticket due to ‘random draw’


A family, who was put against another family in a random draw for a school bus ticket, is still without a ticket six weeks into the new school year.

James, a father of two pupils at Letterkenny Educate Together, has been fighting for months to get a bus ticket for his children.

Both children are eligible as they live around 12 kilometres from the school, close to Kilmacrennan.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, James explained Bus Eireann contacted him and said they would have to do a random draw between James’ family and another family in Kilmacrennan to see who would get the last seat on the bus…

