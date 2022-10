Parents will get their winter double child benefit payment in the week of November 1st.

Cabinet has signed off on payment dates for the budget’s cost of living package, which will include a double social welfare payment next Monday.

Lump sums to those on the fuel allowance, living alone allowance and people with a disability will be paid in the week of November 14th.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says people will be able to plan for the money with certainty from today: