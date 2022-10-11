President to meet families of Creeslough tragedy

The President will meet with the families of the 10 people who died in the explosion in Creeslough while he is in Donegal this week.

Michael D Higgins is being represented at today’s funerals in the village by his Aide-de-Camp as he is in Strasbourg addressing the Council of Europe.

The President will travel back tonight and will be in Donegal from tomorrow.

It’s been confirmed that he intends to attend the remainder of the Creeslough tragedy victims’ funerals.

He will also meet members of the emergency services who worked throughout the weekend.