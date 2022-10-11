Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch Here: Funeral mass of Martin McGill, aged 49

Martin McGill, aged 49 is the second funeral of the Creeslough tragedy victims to take place.

He will be laid to rest following funeral mass at 2pm this afternoon at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

You can watch the funeral mass live here

