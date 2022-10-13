Burst water main causing supply issues in Finner area

Repairs to a burst water main are being carried out in the Finner area.
Irish Water is advising of possible supply disruptions to Finner Road, Finner and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.
