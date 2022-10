People in Creeslough and surrounding areas are being urged to prioritise their mental health in the aftermath of the explosion last Friday.

Free counselling services are being made available from specialist support teams.

A dedicated helpline to provide direct access to professional support and advice has also been set up. Anyone seeking help can call 087 140 5138.

Referrals through the helpline will be prioritised.

John McCardle, Director Mental Health Nursing, Donegal: