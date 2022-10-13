Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Firework damage caused to Derry property

Damage has been caused after a firework was places in a letterbox at a property in Derry.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to an incident in the Stanleys Walk area of the city at around 10pm last night.

A loud bang was heard at the front the house and smoke observed from the front door.

Inspector Fell says Police are aware of anti-social behaviour in the area, in particular, in the last week reportedly involving young people who have been letting off fireworks, kicking doors and running off.

Police are warning that people involved in this type of activity need to stop and think of the consequences, not just for them, but also how it affects people living in the area.

