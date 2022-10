Foyle MP Colm Eastwood has urged Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to follow through on the commitment to have 10,000 students on Ulster University’s Magee campus within five years.

Speaking during the Westminster debate on the Identity and Language Bill, Mr Eastwood said it’s important that legislation is passed and implemented.

However, he said there are other elements of New Decade, New Approach which must also be achieved, and one of Derry’s priorities is the university………….