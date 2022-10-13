Man arrested in connection with diesel theft in Strabane area

A 30 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft following an incident in the Ballymagorry area of Strabane on Tuesday night.

A quantity of diesel is alleged to have been stolen from an address on Ballyheather Road shortly after 10pm on Tuesday where a red Berlingo van was also found at the address and abandoned.

Searches in the area resulted in the man’s arrest in the Leckpatrick Road area.

Inspector Ken McDermott has thanked the member of public who reported the incident so quickly which resulted in the arrest.