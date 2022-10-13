Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in connection with diesel theft in Strabane area

A 30 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft following an incident in the Ballymagorry area of Strabane on Tuesday night.

A quantity of diesel is alleged to have been stolen from an address on Ballyheather Road shortly after 10pm on Tuesday where a red Berlingo van was also found at the address and abandoned.

Searches in the area resulted in the man’s arrest in the Leckpatrick Road area.

Inspector Ken McDermott has thanked the member of public who reported the incident so quickly which resulted in the arrest.

police
News

Paint thrown around living room in criminal damage incident in Derry

13 October 2022
Buncrana Main Street
Audio, News

Public meeting to discuss Buncrana’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations

13 October 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Watch Here: Funeral mass of Martina Martin, aged 49

13 October 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dedicated support helpline available for all affected by Creeslough tragedy

13 October 2022
