Martina Martin and Leona Harper to be laid to rest today

The funerals continue of the 10 people killed in the Creeslough tragedy, with two being laid to rest today.

Mother of four, 49 year old, Martina Martin will be laid to rest after her funeral mass at 11 o’clock in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough while 14 year old Leona Harper will be buried following 2 o’clock funeral in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton this afternoon.

The people of Creeslough and its surrounding areas are being asked to prioritse their mental health and engage in services that are available to those impacted by the tragedy.

Free counselling is being made available from specialist support teams for anyone who has been affected. You can contact Creeslough health centre for more information.