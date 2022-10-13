Martina Martin remembered as a ‘very special person’

Martina Martin has been remembered as a very special person who was at the heart of the Creeslough community working in the petrol station.

The 49 year old was working in Lafferty’s at the time of last Friday’s explosion.

Fr John Joe Duffy at Martina’s funeral today, spoke of how a matter of seconds last week sees a tragedy etched on the hearts of people forever.

He spoke of Martina’s love for her family and friends:

Fr John Joe Duffy has today also paid tribute to the healthcare staff who have provided assistance since the explosion of Friday: