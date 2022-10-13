Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Martina Martin remembered as a ‘very special person’

Martina Martin has been remembered as a very special person who was at the heart of the Creeslough community working in the petrol station.

The 49 year old was working in Lafferty’s at the time of last Friday’s explosion.

Fr John Joe Duffy at Martina’s funeral today, spoke of how a matter of seconds last week sees a tragedy etched on the hearts of people forever.

He spoke of Martina’s love for her family and friends:

 

Fr John Joe Duffy has today also paid tribute to the healthcare staff who have provided assistance since the explosion of Friday:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

st mary's Ramelton
News, Top Stories

Watch here : Funeral mass of Leona Harper, aged 14

13 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Person hospitalised after crash on main Lifford to Letterkenny road

13 October 2022
House Key
News, Top Stories

House prices in border region up 15.3%

13 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

st mary's Ramelton
News, Top Stories

Watch here : Funeral mass of Leona Harper, aged 14

13 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Person hospitalised after crash on main Lifford to Letterkenny road

13 October 2022
House Key
News, Top Stories

House prices in border region up 15.3%

13 October 2022
Martina Martin Funeral Mass
Audio, News, Top Stories

Martina Martin remembered as a ‘very special person’

13 October 2022
police
News

Paint thrown around living room in criminal damage incident in Derry

13 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube