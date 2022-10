The Dail’s been told that more radiation therapists need to be appointed in Galway University Hospital.

South Donegal TD Marian Harkin said notwithstanding the North West Radiotherapy Centre in Derry, most cancer patients from the region go to Galway for treatment, and that’s being compromised because of staff shortages.

She was told a review will be completed shortly, and Minster Stephen Donnelly will report back to her.

Ms Harkin says the review can’t be completed quickly enough…………