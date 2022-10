Passport waiting times have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Simon Coveney says it only takes 10 working days for an adult to get the document, if they apply online – and 15 days for a child.

2022 will be the first year ever that over 1 million passports will be issued, after a rush of applications after the Covid pandemic ended.

Fine Gael’s European Affairs spokesman, Neale Richmond, says the long delays earlier this year were unacceptable: