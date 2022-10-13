Winter electricity credit cannot be targetted – Taoiseach

Every household will get the 600 euro worth of payments regardless of income.
Critics have said the measures should be more weighted towards those who need them most.
But Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that’s not a runner………..
