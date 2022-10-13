Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Winter electricity credit cannot be targetted – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has said the winter energy credits can’t be targeted at those who need them most.

Every household will get the 600 euro worth of payments regardless of income.

Critics have said the measures should be more weighted towards those who need them most.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin says that’s not a runner………..

