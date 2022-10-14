Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Activists throw soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Two activists have gone viral on Twitter after throwing two cans of Heinz soup over Van Gogh’s 1888 ‘Sunflowers’.

The incident took place at the National Gallery in London. The two women in the video are a part of the Just Stop Oil campaign.

In the video shared by Damien Gayle on Twitter, the pair throw the soup at the painting before applying super glue to their left hands and sticking them selves to the wall.

 

The young woman with pink hair then gave a speech, asking the crowd “What is worth more, art or life?”

 

The National Gallery released the following statement stating the painting is unharmed.

Just Stop Oil has released the following statement in relation to the incident “Keep giving us new oil and gas, and you will keep getting soup.”

 

