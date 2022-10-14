Activists throw soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Two activists have gone viral on Twitter after throwing two cans of Heinz soup over Van Gogh’s 1888 ‘Sunflowers’.

The incident took place at the National Gallery in London. The two women in the video are a part of the Just Stop Oil campaign.

In the video shared by Damien Gayle on Twitter, the pair throw the soup at the painting before applying super glue to their left hands and sticking them selves to the wall.

Activists with @JustStop_Oil have thrown tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the national Gallery and glued themselves to the wall. pic.twitter.com/M8YP1LPTOU — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 14, 2022

The young woman with pink hair then gave a speech, asking the crowd “What is worth more, art or life?”

Mad I got to see one of these events happen in person. Tin of beans thrown on Van Gogh’s sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. #juststopoil pic.twitter.com/tIV499AswH — Ro Carey (@RonanCareless) October 14, 2022

The National Gallery released the following statement stating the painting is unharmed.

Statement from the National Gallery pic.twitter.com/DuZhTbAvbH — National Gallery (@NationalGallery) October 14, 2022

Just Stop Oil has released the following statement in relation to the incident “Keep giving us new oil and gas, and you will keep getting soup.”