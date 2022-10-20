Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Breaking – Liz Truss resigning as UK Prime Minister

 

Liz Truss is resigning as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party .

In a statement at Downing Street, she confirmed she had informed the king of her intentions, and a leadership election will be completed within the next week.

liz truss
News, Top Stories

Breaking – Liz Truss resigning as UK Prime Minister

20 October 2022
central criminal court
News

Hutch trial told weapons were seized from car driven by Donegal man

20 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2022
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main impacting properties in Fahan

20 October 2022
Advertisement

