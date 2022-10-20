Breaking – Liz Truss resigning as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss is resigning as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party .
In a statement at Downing Street, she confirmed she had informed the king of her intentions, and a leadership election will be completed within the next week.
