Eight areas in Donegal discharging raw sewage

Eight areas of Donegal are still releasing raw sewage into the environment because they are not connected to a treatment plant.

They are; Burtonport, Coolatee, Falcarragh, Kerrykeel, Kilcar, Moville, Ramelton and Rathmullan.

According to a new report by the EPA, Moville is one of 12 large towns and cities did not meet wastewater treatment standards that have been set to protect the environment.

A new treatment plant for Moville is not scheduled for completion until 2027.

The EPA says long overdue assessments of shellfish waters need to be carried out by Irish Water in Lough Swilly, McSwynes Bay and Sheephaven.

While the areas prioritised to protect surface waters in the county are Ballintra, Kilmacrenan, Milford, Buncrana, Burnfoot and Bridgend.

One area highlighted was Lady’s Bay, Buncrana. One of the main pollutants in the water was untreated wastewater from the town’s collecting system. Irish Water is due to commence a major upgrade of the collecting system.

You can view the full report here

