The official opening of the Donegal’s GAA Centre takes place this Friday afternoon in Convoy.

The unveiling will be attended by GAA President Larry McCarthy, Minister for Sport Jack Chambers and Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin.

The training base, which cost in the region of 6.5 million euros, houses 5 pitches, gym, changing rooms and administration offices.

Work began on the site in 2008.

All 40 clubs from the county will be represented at the opening.