Health, Well-being & Gratitude Event, Sun, 23rd October at Villa Rose Hotel & Spa, Ballybofey

Collette Ferguson, Development Officer from the North West Simon Community would like to let
you know about our forthcoming Health Well-being & Gratitude Event that is taking place this
coming Sunday, 23rd October from 2-5pm at the Villa Rose Hotel & Spa, Ballybofey.
The Event, a fundraiser for the North West Simon Community is set to be a wonderful and inspiring
afternoon for all to enjoy with two fabulous keynote speakers and an open panel discussion
including a further four remarkable ladies covering an array of Health and Well-being topics.
North West Simon Community fully appreciates times are tough right now but please spare a
thought for those in your community facing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless right
now!
I really hope you will join me this Sunday, 23rd Oct at the Villa Rose Hotel from 2-5pm. Tickets are
available at the link below.
If you are unable to make the event, please make a donation as every little helps!
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/health-well-being-gratitude-event-tickets-427855767117
www.northwestsimon.ie