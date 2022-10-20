Health, Well-being & Gratitude Event, Sun, 23rd October at Villa Rose Hotel & Spa, Ballybofey

Collette Ferguson, Development Officer from the North West Simon Community would like to let

you know about our forthcoming Health Well-being & Gratitude Event that is taking place this

coming Sunday, 23rd October from 2-5pm at the Villa Rose Hotel & Spa, Ballybofey.

The Event, a fundraiser for the North West Simon Community is set to be a wonderful and inspiring

afternoon for all to enjoy with two fabulous keynote speakers and an open panel discussion

including a further four remarkable ladies covering an array of Health and Well-being topics.

North West Simon Community fully appreciates times are tough right now but please spare a

thought for those in your community facing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless right

now!

I really hope you will join me this Sunday, 23rd Oct at the Villa Rose Hotel from 2-5pm. Tickets are

available at the link below.

If you are unable to make the event, please make a donation as every little helps!

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/health-well-being-gratitude-event-tickets-427855767117

www.northwestsimon.ie