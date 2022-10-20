Huge power outage affecting Lifford

A huge power outage has affected Lifford this morning.
At one stage, 1023 homes and businesses were without power. Supply has been restored to most properties.
ESB expects power to be restored fully by 1pm this afternoon.
A huge power outage has affected Lifford this morning.
At one stage, 1023 homes and businesses were without power. Supply has been restored to most properties.
ESB expects power to be restored fully by 1pm this afternoon.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland