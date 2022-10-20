Hutch trial told weapons were seized from car driven by Donegal man

The judges in Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s murder trial have heard evidence about the seizure of three AK47 assault rifles one month after the Regency Hotel shooting.

Mr Hutch is on trial for the murder of David Byrne, who was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in at the Dublin hotel six years ago.

Just after 7pm on the 9th of March 2016, 33 days after the Regency Hotel shooting, Gardai stopped a Vauxhall Insignia just outside Slane, Co Meath.

It was being driven north by a man called Shane Rowan, of Forest Park, Killygordan in Co Donegal. In the boot of the car, an AK47 assault rifle was found wrapped in a yellow rug. Two more AK47s were found wrapped in white shirts.

Three loaded magazines were also recovered from the boot as well as one loose bullet.

David Byrne died from multiple gunshot wounds after armed men, three of whom were armed with AK47s and dressed as gardai, stormed the boxing event he was attending on the fifth of February 2016.