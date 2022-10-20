Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LOI Chat with Anthony Gorman

This week in the Premier Division, Finn Harps are on the road as they take on Bohemians on Friday evening at Dalymount Park.

Conor Breslin will have updates here on Highland from the 7.45pm kick off in Dublin in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey.

Harps sit ahead of UCD only on goal difference but the students still have a game in hand over the Ballybofey men and have to come to Finn Park on Friday week the 28th October.

While at the other end of the table, Derry City entertain Shelbourne at the Brandywell.

The Foylsiders are chasing league leaders Shamrock Rovers, with 6 points separating the sides but Derry have a game in hand and also have to play the hoops before the end of the campaign.

Derry will also face Shelbourne in the FAI Cup Final at the end of the season.

Oisin Kelly has been talking with Former Harps Player and Manager Anthony Gorman on this week’s LOI Chat.

bertieahernm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Border poll feasible within 10 years – Ahern

20 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday October 20th

20 October 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

MAG unhappy with O’Brien letter

20 October 2022
swann
News

NI Health Minister praises first responders who attended the Creeslough tragedy

20 October 2022
