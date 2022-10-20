Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MEP says electric car charging infrastructure must be significantly improved enhanced

A Midlands North West MEP is backing a European Parliament’s call for the rollout of car charging stations every 60km on main roads in the EU by 2026.

MEPs backed the proposal during a vote in Strasbourg this week, urging to present plans on hjow to achieve this by 2024.

Fine Gael’s Colm Markey says the long term plan is to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars across Europe within the next 13 years.

However, there’s no point in forcing people to go electric if they can’t charge their vehicles……..

