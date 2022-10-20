Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
North’s Infrastructure Minister reaffirms commitment to A5

The North’s Infrastructure Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to the delivery of the A5.

Minister John O’Dowd attended a special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council yesterday to discuss the project.

He says he is acutely aware of the collision history on the A5 and therefore the carriageway Minister O’Dowd says is essential to improve road safety.

The Minister says it is an important route to contribute to economic growth and improve connectivity across the island.

The meeting heard of the importance that the A5 moves forward without further delay.

Minister O’Dowd assured Council members and the public that officials are working to ensure that the reconvened public inquiry is held as soon as possible.

It anticipated following receipt of the PAC’s final report that the necessary statutory processes and environmental assessments, construction could commence in 2024.

