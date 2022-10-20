Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
UU and Alliance leaders say Republic may have a say in running NI affairs

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Designate says she believes another Assembly election is on the cards.

Michelle O’Neill says the internal difficulties of the Conservative Party in London are hampering efforts to find resolution to issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The north’s caretaker ministers will lose their powers in 8 days time if there’s no resolution to the current power-sharing breakdown.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long says its even possible both the UK and Irish Governments could have a say in running Northern Ireland……….

That’s a view echoed by Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie. He says anyone who believes Direct Rule will follow as a result of the current internal political turmoil is mistaken………

