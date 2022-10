Carrickmore are the Tyrone Senior Hurling champions after they had a comprehensive 27 point win over Naomh Colmcille.

It finished 1-28 to 0-04 in Healy Park.

Francis Mooney spoke with the Carrickmore boss, Cormac Donnelly after the game…

In the Junior final, Dungannon ran out 4-18 to 0-05 victors over Omagh St Enda’s.