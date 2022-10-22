DCC urging people not to burn waste materials on Halloween bonfires

Donegal County Council is urging communities not to support bonfires over the Halloween weekend, saying they can cause injuries to persons and seriously damage the environment.

The council is particularly anxious to ensure that inappropriate material is not being burned on bonfires.

In a statement, Donegal County Council says there’s been a significant reduction in the number of bonfires over recent years, and in the lead up to Halloween Night householders, businesses and communities are asked not to provide materials for bonfires.

Waste Awareness Officer Suzanne Bogan says that while traditionally wood and straw were used on bonfires, in recent times materials such as tyres, mattresses, couches, furniture, plastics, aerosols, foam, metal, painted timber and household waste have been burned on them.

This, she says, is illegal, and it is an offence to supply waste materials to parties collecting for bonfires.

She added that the council is currently monitoring a number of locations where waste materials have been supplied as bonfire material over the past number of years.

The statement says building bonfires close to houses and other property can potentially cause serious damage, and strain the resources of the Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and Gardaí.

Statement in full –

To protect human health and the environment, Donegal County Council is asking all businesses and

commercial outlets who deal in, or have dealt with, the sale, supply, delivery, collection or treatment of

tyres or waste tyres, for example; tyre retailers, suppliers, car dealerships, plant hire, scrap yards and

waste collectors/facilities etc; to ensure that all tyres and waste tyres are safely secured and managed

accordingly so as they do not potentially or inadvertently form part of any bonfire(s).

Contact the Emergency Services by calling 999 or 112 if you see a bonfire being lit close to buildings,

trees, overhead cables, underground services or car parking areas.

For more information on how to manage your waste correctly visit www.donegalcoco.ie and

www.mywaste.ie

