Ulster Junior Shield

Donegal Town 3 vs 0 Carrowmena FC

Kildrum Tigers 3 vs 0 Raphoe Town

Oldtown Celtic 1 vs 0 Illies Celtic

Glencar Celtic 2 vs 2 Clonmany Shamrock *AET Clonmany won on penalties

St Catherines FC 3 vs 4 Deele Harps

Old Orchard Division Two

Ballybofey United 5 vs 3 Drumbar United

Castlefin Celtic 1 vs 2 Ramelton Mariners

Cranford FC Reserves 2 vs 2 Milford United

Gweedore Celtic 0 vs 3 Fintown Harps