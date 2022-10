Gaoth Dobhair put up a battling performance but bowed out of the Ulster Ladies Club Junior Football Championship as they lost narrowly to Saul from Co. Down on a final score of 1-5 to 1-3.

In a closely fought game, the visitors led by 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time.

Meanwhile, St Nauls won the Kernan Group Ladies Championship Senior Shield Final as they edged out St Eunan’s by 0-8 to 0-7.

In the Junior B Shield Final, Red Hughs defeated Termon seconds by 5-17 to 0-6.