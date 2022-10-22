Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ireland to begin Women’s World Cup campaign against co-hosts Australia

The Republic of Ireland women’s team have been drawn in a group with tournament joint hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Vera Pauw’s side will play Australia in Sydney on the opening day of the tournament, Thursday July 20th.

The second group game will be against Olympic champions Canada in Perth on Wednesday July 26th, with the final group match against Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday July 31st.

Two teams will qualify from the group for the last 16.

It will be the first appearance for a Republic of Ireland women’s team at a World Cup finals after Donegal’s Amber Barrett scored the winner in their playoff against Scotland earlier in the month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Temporary footpath construction in Creeslough to be completed today

22 October 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Investigations underway after body discovered in Letterkenny

22 October 2022
Padraig MacLochlain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tories only concerned with England – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

22 October 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

Search stood down for missing Sligo man after remains found

22 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Temporary footpath construction in Creeslough to be completed today

22 October 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Investigations underway after body discovered in Letterkenny

22 October 2022
Padraig MacLochlain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tories only concerned with England – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

22 October 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

Search stood down for missing Sligo man after remains found

22 October 2022
strabane academy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to take over former Strabane Academy School site

22 October 2022
bonfire
News, Top Stories

DCC urging people not to burn waste materials on Halloween bonfires

22 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube