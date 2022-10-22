Leah Gallen will compete in final at Irish National Boxing Championships

Donegal’s Leah Gallen will compete in the Irish Amateur Boxing Association’s Ladies Senior Final at 70 kilos on November 4th.

The Raphoe boxer was due to face Kerry’s Ava Fitzmaurice in the semi-finals, but the latter withdrew.

Meanwhile, Brian Elliot of Illies Golden Gloves ABC withdrew from the light-heavyweight division of the men’s National Senior Championships at the National Stadium, so his scheduled opponent in the quarter-finals, James Whelan from the Docklands Club in Dublin, progresses to the semi-finals.