Donegal’s Richard Kerr won the Sunflower Trophy race at Bishopscourt, in Co. Down, with over six seconds to spare over Alistair Seeley.

This success comes after two earlier superbike wins this weekend.

For Kerr, this was a great way to end a season that saw him finish fifth overall in the BSB superstock 1,000 cc championship.

On Saturday Sport, Richard spoke with Chris Ashmore