Suite of measures needed to support Pre-Pay Electricity customers – SVP

The Society of St Vincent de Paul is urging the government and electricity suppliers to agree a suite of measures that protects people from disconnection this winter, particularly in the case of people using pre-pay meters.

SVP says many people it assists prefer pre-pay gas and electricity as it gives them more control over their expenditure and gives people better piece of mind in many cases.

However, with costa increasing so significantly many people are struggling to keep their meters topped up, and in some cases, people are effectively self disconnecting.

SVP Research and Policy Officer Issy Petrie such customers won’t receive promised energy credits, and measures must be put in place to ensure they do get help………