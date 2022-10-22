Temporary footpath construction in Creeslough to be completed today

Construction of a temporary footpath is underway in Creeslough, in order to give local residents more access to services.

Due to the ongoing Garda investigations at the scene of the tragedy, the main road and associated footpaths in the town have been closed for the past two weeks, with there being no pedestrian access from the Letterkenny side to the Dunfanaghy side.

To ensure connectivity for those without cars in Creeslough, a temporary footpath is being constructed from the Birchill Estate linking to the post office.

Volunteers came forward to aid in its construction, with Donegal County Council also supplying the necessary materials.

In a statement, Roarty Developments, who are helping with the project, say the footpath is anticipated to be completed at 2 o’clock this afternoon for the public to use.