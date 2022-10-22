Third time lucky as MacCumhaill’s win Donegal Senior C Final

It was a case of third time lucky for Sean MacCumhaill’s as they won the Donegal Senior C Football Championship Final in Glenswilly.

After defeats in 2019 and last year, this time they came out on top as they defeated Naomh Conaill by 0-7 to 0-6 with Darren O’Leary getting the match-winning score.

Naomh Conaill were going for a hat-trick of senior titles, having lifted the Senior A and Senior B trophies the previous weekend.

MacCumhaill’s manager Dougie McDaid gave his reaction afterwards to Frank Craig…