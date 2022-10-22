Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Tories only concerned with England – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

The Conservative leadership race is underway once again – just six weeks after Liz Truss was given the job.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt’s the first MP to announce she’s vying to become the next British Prime Minister, following Thursday’s dramatic resignation.

It’s understood at least 50 Tories want a Boris Johnson comeback – while Rishi Sunak’s reported to have gained the 100 nominations needed to enter the race.

All contenders will need the backing of at least 100 fellow MPs.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says the Conservative party is only thinking about what’s good for England – not Northern Ireland or the other nations under its control…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Investigations underway after body discovered in Letterkenny

22 October 2022
Padraig MacLochlain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tories only concerned with England – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

22 October 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

Search stood down for missing Sligo man after remains found

22 October 2022
strabane academy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to take over former Strabane Academy School site

22 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Investigations underway after body discovered in Letterkenny

22 October 2022
Padraig MacLochlain
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tories only concerned with England – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

22 October 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

Search stood down for missing Sligo man after remains found

22 October 2022
strabane academy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to take over former Strabane Academy School site

22 October 2022
bonfire
News, Top Stories

DCC urging people not to burn waste materials on Halloween bonfires

22 October 2022
svp logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Suite of measures needed to support Pre-Pay Electricity customers – SVP

22 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube