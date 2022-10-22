Tories only concerned with England – Deputy Mac Lochlainn

The Conservative leadership race is underway once again – just six weeks after Liz Truss was given the job.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt’s the first MP to announce she’s vying to become the next British Prime Minister, following Thursday’s dramatic resignation.

It’s understood at least 50 Tories want a Boris Johnson comeback – while Rishi Sunak’s reported to have gained the 100 nominations needed to enter the race.

All contenders will need the backing of at least 100 fellow MPs.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says the Conservative party is only thinking about what’s good for England – not Northern Ireland or the other nations under its control…