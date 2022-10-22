Watch: Harps officials upbeat as stadium plan update is revealed

Finn Harps are hoping to end the season on a high, both on and off the pitch. As the first team battles to stay in the top flight of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, the club is continuing with its plans to develop the new Donegal Community Stadium in Stranorlar.

The 6,130 capacity stadium will cost just under €6m million to build, and a number of major fundraising initiatives are underway – including the club’s annual draw which features a first prize of €20,000.

On Saturday Sport, Harps chairman Ian Harkin and marketing officer, Aidan Campbell, joined Chris Ashmore in studio to provide an update on the plans.