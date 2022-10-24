Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Carr set to go before County Committee for ratification as Donegal’s new managment team


It’s been over three months since Declan Bonner stepped away from the Donegal Manager’s position but Donegal GAA are close to appointing a new management team with the names of Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Carr set to go before a County Committee meeting on Monday evening for ratification.

O’Rourke won an All Ireland with Armagh in 2002 and won five Ulster titles as a player. He held assistant managers roles previously in his native county and in Down.

Both men also managed Louth, O’Rourke in 2012 and Carr ten years earlier.

Carr, who hails from Fanad had success in the form of an All Ireland Club Championship title with Dublin side Kilmacrud Crokes in 2009.

This is the third time Carr has gone for the Donegal job, losing out to Rory Gallagher in 2014 and Declan Bonner in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

British Irish Assembly Logo
News

Junior NI Minister urges DUP to allow a new executive be formed

24 October 2022
derry halloween
News, Top Stories

Road closure and car parking details confirmed for Derry’s Halloween events

24 October 2022
Letterkenny PSC
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council being urged to inspect and clean gullies in Letterkenny

24 October 2022
service
News, Playback

A Service Of Remembrance and Support for families who have lost children, Sunday the 24th October

24 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

British Irish Assembly Logo
News

Junior NI Minister urges DUP to allow a new executive be formed

24 October 2022
derry halloween
News, Top Stories

Road closure and car parking details confirmed for Derry’s Halloween events

24 October 2022
Letterkenny PSC
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council being urged to inspect and clean gullies in Letterkenny

24 October 2022
service
News, Playback

A Service Of Remembrance and Support for families who have lost children, Sunday the 24th October

24 October 2022
LetterkennyCOurt
Audio, News, Top Stories

Old Courthouse could be a focus for tourism in Letterkenny and Donegal – Brogan

24 October 2022
westminister
Audio, News, Top Stories

“UK needs political stability, and Sunak is best placed to provide it” – Bruton

24 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube