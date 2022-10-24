Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Carr set to go before County Committee for ratification as Donegal’s new managment team



It’s been over three months since Declan Bonner stepped away from the Donegal Manager’s position but Donegal GAA are close to appointing a new management team with the names of Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Carr set to go before a County Committee meeting on Monday evening for ratification.

O’Rourke won an All Ireland with Armagh in 2002 and won five Ulster titles as a player. He held assistant managers roles previously in his native county and in Down.

Both men also managed Louth, O’Rourke in 2012 and Carr ten years earlier.

Carr, who hails from Fanad had success in the form of an All Ireland Club Championship title with Dublin side Kilmacrud Crokes in 2009.

This is the third time Carr has gone for the Donegal job, losing out to Rory Gallagher in 2014 and Declan Bonner in 2017.