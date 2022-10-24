Council being urged to inspect and clean gullies in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is being asked to carry out inspections on all drain gullies in Letterkenny, and to ensure that they are all flushed and cleaned out as soon as possible.

The call will be made a a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this week by Mayor Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who says recent flooding in Glenswilly has shown what can happen if gullies and drains are not continually monitored and cleaned.

He says work on a new pipe there will be complete either this evening or tomorrow, but in the meantime, a comprehensive study is needed now to ensure what happened in Glenswilly doesn’t happen elsewhere…….