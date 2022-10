The British Minister of State for Northern Ireland Minister is urging the DUP to allow the Stormont Executive to be formed this week.

Politicians from across the UK and Ireland are meeting at the British Irish Assembly which is underway in Cavan.

It’s likely fresh elections in Northern Ireland will be called by the end of the week, if the DUP doesn’t agree to enter the Executive.

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker says his government’s intentions are clear……….