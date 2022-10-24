Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Just Stop Oil ‘cakes the king’ in most recent protest

@JustStop_Oil

 

Climate activist group Just Stop Oil went viral just two weeks ago when two cans on tomato soup were thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

The latest protest seen two more protesters smash chocolate cake on the face of King Charles III’s wax model in Madame Tussauds.

 

Madame Tussauds released a statement on Twitter which read:

“At approximately 10.50am today (Oct 24) protestors entered the ‘World Stage’ Zone at Madame Tussauds London and appeared to throw what is believed to be cake at our figures of The Royal Family.

Our security team dealt with the incident quickly and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police on this matter. The attraction remains open, with our Royal Family set closed temporarily.”

 

